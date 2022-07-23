Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 18

The gene causing Coffin–Lowry syndrome (OMIM 303600) was recently identified and mapped on the human X chromosome. Coffin–Lowry syndrome is a rare disorder affecting brain morphology and development. It also produces skeletal and growth abnormalities, as well as abnormalities of motor control. Coffin–Lowry syndrome affects males who inherit a mutation of the X-linked gene. Most carrier females show no symptoms of the disease but a few carriers do. These carrier females are always less severely affected than males. Offer an explanation for this finding.

1
Understand that Coffin–Lowry syndrome is an X-linked disorder, meaning the gene responsible for the condition is located on the X chromosome. Males (XY) have only one X chromosome, while females (XX) have two.
Recognize that males who inherit the mutated gene on their single X chromosome will express the disorder because they lack a second X chromosome to compensate for the mutation.
For females, who have two X chromosomes, one of the X chromosomes in each cell is randomly inactivated during early embryonic development. This process is called X-inactivation or lyonization, and it ensures that only one X chromosome is active in each cell.
In carrier females, some cells will have the X chromosome with the normal gene active, while others will have the X chromosome with the mutated gene active. This mosaic pattern of X-inactivation typically results in less severe symptoms compared to males, as the normal gene can partially compensate for the mutated one.
The variability in symptom severity among carrier females can be explained by the randomness of X-inactivation. If a higher proportion of cells inactivate the X chromosome with the normal gene, the symptoms may be more pronounced. Conversely, if more cells inactivate the X chromosome with the mutated gene, the symptoms will be milder or absent.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

X-Linked Inheritance

X-linked inheritance refers to the pattern of genetic transmission of genes located on the X chromosome. Males have one X and one Y chromosome, so a single mutated gene on the X chromosome will manifest as a disorder. In contrast, females have two X chromosomes, meaning they can be carriers of a mutation without showing symptoms, as the normal allele on the other X can compensate.
X-Inactivation

Dosage Compensation

Dosage compensation is a genetic mechanism that balances the expression of X-linked genes between males and females. In mammals, one of the two X chromosomes in females is randomly inactivated (X-inactivation), leading to a situation where females express only one functional copy of X-linked genes. This results in carrier females often exhibiting milder symptoms compared to affected males, who express the mutation from their single X chromosome.
Purpose of X Inactivation

Variable Expressivity

Variable expressivity refers to the phenomenon where individuals with the same genetic mutation exhibit different degrees of severity in symptoms. In the case of Coffin–Lowry syndrome, while most carrier females are asymptomatic or mildly affected, some may show symptoms due to factors such as the specific mutation, environmental influences, or the random nature of X-inactivation, leading to a range of phenotypic outcomes.
Penetrance and Expressivity
