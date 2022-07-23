Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Chapter 3, Problem 17a

In cats, tortoiseshell coat color appears in females. A tortoiseshell coat has patches of dark brown fur and patches of orange fur that each in total cover about half the body but have a unique pattern in each female. Male cats can be either dark brown or orange, but a male cat with tortoiseshell coat is rarely produced. Two sample crosses between males and females from pure-breeding lines produced the tortoiseshell females shown.


Cross I     P: dark brown male × orange female
           F₁: orange males and tortoiseshell females
Cross II    P: orange male × dark brown female
          F₁: dark brown males and tortoiseshell females


Explain the inheritance of dark brown, orange, and tortoiseshell coat colors in cats.

Step 1: Understand the genetic basis of coat color in cats. Coat color in cats is determined by a gene located on the X chromosome. The gene has two alleles: one for orange fur (Xᴼ) and one for dark brown fur (Xᴮ). Females have two X chromosomes (XX), while males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY).
Step 2: Explain the inheritance pattern in females. Female cats can inherit one Xᴼ allele and one Xᴮ allele, resulting in a tortoiseshell coat due to X-chromosome inactivation. This process randomly silences one X chromosome in each cell, leading to patches of orange and dark brown fur.
Step 3: Analyze Cross I. In Cross I, a dark brown male (XᴮY) is crossed with an orange female (XᴼXᴼ). The offspring inherit one X chromosome from the mother and one sex chromosome from the father. Female offspring (XᴼXᴮ) are tortoiseshell, while male offspring (XᴼY) are orange.
Step 4: Analyze Cross II. In Cross II, an orange male (XᴼY) is crossed with a dark brown female (XᴮXᴮ). The offspring inherit one X chromosome from the mother and one sex chromosome from the father. Female offspring (XᴮXᴼ) are tortoiseshell, while male offspring (XᴮY) are dark brown.
Step 5: Summarize the rarity of tortoiseshell males. A tortoiseshell male would require two X chromosomes (XᴮXᴼY), which is possible only in cases of chromosomal abnormalities such as Klinefelter syndrome (XXY). This explains why tortoiseshell males are rarely produced.

Sex-Linked Inheritance

In cats, coat color is influenced by genes located on the X chromosome. Since females have two X chromosomes (XX), they can express two different color alleles, leading to the tortoiseshell pattern. Males, having one X and one Y chromosome (XY), can only express one color allele, which is why tortoiseshell males are rare.
Sex-Linked Genes

Codominance

The tortoiseshell coat color in cats is an example of codominance, where both alleles (dark brown and orange) are expressed simultaneously in the phenotype. This results in a unique pattern of patches rather than a blend of colors, allowing for distinct areas of dark and orange fur on tortoiseshell females.
Variations on Dominance

Genotype and Phenotype

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while the phenotype is the observable physical traits. In the case of tortoiseshell cats, the genotype of females includes both color alleles, resulting in the tortoiseshell phenotype, whereas males can only exhibit one color due to their single X chromosome.
Gamete Genotypes
