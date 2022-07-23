Textbook Question
What results from the experiments of Frederick Griffith provided the strongest support for his conclusion that a transformation factor is responsible for heredity?
Hershey and Chase selected the bacteriophage T2 for their experiment assessing the role of DNA in heredity because T2 contains protein and DNA, but not RNA. Explain why T2 was a good choice for this experiment.
Explain how the Hershey and Chase experiment identified DNA as the hereditary molecule.
One strand of a fragment of duplex DNA has the sequence 5'-ATCGACCTGATC-3'.
What is the sequence of the other strand in the duplex?