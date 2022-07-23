Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA ProcessingProblem 30a
Chapter 8, Problem 30a

Genomic DNA from a mouse is isolated, fragmented, and denatured into single strands. It is then mixed with mRNA isolated from the cytoplasm of mouse cells. The image represents an electron micrograph result showing the hybridization of single-stranded DNA and mRNA.
Which nucleic acid is indicated by the 'a' pointer? Justify your answer. 

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question involves hybridization of single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) and mRNA. Hybridization occurs when complementary nucleic acid strands bind to each other, forming a DNA-RNA hybrid.
Analyze the experimental setup: Genomic DNA is fragmented and denatured into single strands, while mRNA is isolated from the cytoplasm. The hybridization process allows mRNA to bind to complementary sequences in the ssDNA.
Interpret the electron micrograph: The 'a' pointer likely indicates a specific nucleic acid structure. In such experiments, regions of ssDNA that do not hybridize with mRNA remain as loops, while hybridized regions form double-stranded DNA-RNA hybrids.
Justify the identity of the nucleic acid: If the 'a' pointer is marking a loop, it represents single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) that does not have a complementary sequence in the mRNA. This occurs because introns (non-coding regions) in the genomic DNA are absent in the mRNA, which only contains exons (coding regions).
Conclude the reasoning: The 'a' pointer indicates single-stranded DNA (ssDNA) because it corresponds to intronic regions that are not transcribed into mRNA and therefore cannot hybridize with the mRNA.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hybridization

Hybridization refers to the process where complementary nucleic acid strands bind together to form a double-stranded structure. In this context, single-stranded DNA from the mouse genome can hybridize with mRNA, which is complementary to the DNA sequence that was transcribed. This process is crucial for understanding how genetic information is expressed and can be visualized in experiments like the one described.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:08
Drosophila P Element

mRNA (Messenger RNA)

mRNA, or messenger RNA, is a type of RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. It is synthesized during transcription and serves as a template for translation. In the context of the question, the mRNA isolated from mouse cells is essential for understanding which specific sequences of DNA are being expressed in the cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
RNA

Electron Micrography

Electron micrography is a technique that uses a beam of electrons to create high-resolution images of biological specimens. This method allows researchers to visualize the hybridization of nucleic acids at a molecular level. In the question, the electron micrograph provides visual evidence of the interaction between the single-stranded DNA and mRNA, helping to identify the nucleic acid indicated by the 'a' pointer.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Induced Mutations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The DNA sequence below gives the first 12 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified. The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given. Use the diagram to answer the list of questions. Make a copy of the diagram before you begin answering the questions, or have one group member diagram the answers for bacteria and another group member diagram the answers for eukaryotes. Nontemplate strand ___________TTGCTACGGTCA___________

Template strand ___________AACGATGCCAGT___________

Write the anticipated bacterial consensus sequence(s) in the approximate position(s) on the diagram.

514
views
Textbook Question

The DNA sequence below gives the first 12 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified. The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given. Use the diagram to answer the list of questions. Make a copy of the diagram before you begin answering the questions, or have one group member diagram the answers for bacteria and another group member diagram the answers for eukaryotes.

Nontemplate strand ___________ TTGCTACGGTCA___________

Template strand    ___________ AACGATGCCAGT___________

Assuming the sequence shown is part of a eukaryotic gene, what consensus sequence(s) would you expect to identify within about 100 base pairs of the start of transcription?

506
views
Textbook Question

The DNA sequence below gives the first 12 base pairs of the transcribed region of a gene, and the template and nontemplate strands of DNA are identified. The transcription start is the thymine nucleotide at the end of the sequence given. Use the diagram to answer the list of questions. Make a copy of the diagram before you begin answering the questions, or have one group member diagram the answers for bacteria and another group member diagram the answers for eukaryotes.

Nontemplate strand ___________ TTGCTACGGTCA___________

Template strand    ___________ AACGATGCCAGT___________

Write the anticipated eukaryotic consensus sequence(s) in the approximate position(s) on the diagram.

455
views
Textbook Question

Genomic DNA from a mouse is isolated, fragmented, and denatured into single strands. It is then mixed with mRNA isolated from the cytoplasm of mouse cells. The image represents an electron micrograph result showing the hybridization of single-stranded DNA and mRNA.

Which nucleic acid is indicated by the 'b' pointer? Justify your answer. 

558
views
Textbook Question

Genomic DNA from a mouse is isolated, fragmented, and denatured into single strands. It is then mixed with mRNA isolated from the cytoplasm of mouse cells. The image represents an electron micrograph result showing the hybridization of single-stranded DNA and mRNA.

What term best identifies the nucleic acid region indicated by the 'c' pointer?

578
views
Textbook Question

Genomic DNA from a mouse is isolated, fragmented, and denatured into single strands. It is then mixed with mRNA isolated from the cytoplasm of mouse cells. The image represents an electron micrograph result showing the hybridization of single-stranded DNA and mRNA.

What term best identifies the nucleic acid region indicated by the 'd' pointer? 

588
views