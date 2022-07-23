On a typical day, medical personnel may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
b. A premature baby weighs 2.0 kg.
c. An antacid tablet contains 1.0 g of calcium carbonate.
d. An infant has a temperature of 39.2 °C.
