Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 7d

On a typical day, Sandra may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
d. An infant has a temperature of 39.2 °C.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the unit of measurement provided in the problem. In this case, the unit is °C, which stands for degrees Celsius.
Understand the type of measurement associated with the unit. Degrees Celsius is a unit used to measure temperature.
Determine the name of the measurement. The name of the measurement is 'temperature,' which refers to the degree of heat or coldness of an object or environment.
Classify the type of measurement. Temperature is a physical property and is considered a quantitative measurement because it involves numerical values.
Conclude that the problem is describing the temperature of an infant, measured in degrees Celsius (°C), which is a quantitative measurement of heat.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Measurement

Temperature measurement refers to the process of quantifying the degree of heat present in a substance or environment. It is typically expressed in units such as degrees Celsius (°C), Fahrenheit (°F), or Kelvin (K). In the context of the question, the infant's temperature of 39.2 °C indicates a specific measurement of body heat, which is crucial for assessing health.
Units of Measurement

Units of measurement are standardized quantities used to express physical quantities. In this case, degrees Celsius (°C) is the unit used for measuring temperature, which is part of the metric system. Understanding the unit is essential for interpreting the measurement accurately and comparing it with normal temperature ranges.
Normal Body Temperature Range

The normal body temperature range for a healthy human is typically around 36.1 °C to 37.2 °C (97 °F to 99 °F). A temperature of 39.2 °C indicates a fever, which can be a sign of infection or illness. Recognizing this range is important for evaluating health conditions and determining when medical attention may be necessary.
