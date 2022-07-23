Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Chapter 2, Problem 7c

On a typical day, Sandra may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
c. An antacid tablet contains 1.0 g of calcium carbonate.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the unit provided in the problem: The unit given is 'g', which stands for grams.
Determine the type of measurement associated with the unit 'g': Grams are a unit of mass, which is used to measure the amount of matter in an object.
Recognize the substance being measured: The problem specifies calcium carbonate, which is a chemical compound commonly found in antacid tablets.
State the name of the measurement: The name of the measurement is 'mass' because grams measure the quantity of matter.
Conclude the type of measurement: The type of measurement indicated by the unit 'g' is quantitative, as it provides a numerical value for the mass of calcium carbonate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mass Measurement

Mass measurement refers to the quantification of the amount of matter in an object, typically expressed in grams (g) or kilograms (kg). In the context of the antacid tablet, the measurement of 1.0 g indicates the mass of calcium carbonate present, which is crucial for understanding dosage and effectiveness in medicinal applications.
Calcium Carbonate

Calcium carbonate is a chemical compound with the formula CaCO3, commonly used in antacids to neutralize stomach acid. Understanding its role and properties is essential for evaluating the effectiveness of the antacid tablet, as it directly relates to how it alleviates symptoms of heartburn or indigestion.
Units of Measurement

Units of measurement provide a standard for quantifying physical quantities. In this case, grams (g) is the unit used to express the mass of calcium carbonate in the antacid tablet. Familiarity with different units and their conversions is important for accurate scientific communication and calculations.
