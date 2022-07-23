On a typical day, Sandra may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
a. The clotting time for a blood sample is 15 s.
a. The clotting time for a blood sample is 15 s.
b. A premature baby weighs 1.9 kg.
d. An infant has a temperature of 39.2 °C.
Use the metric ruler to measure the length in each of the following, and write the measurement, the estimated digit, and the number of significant figures:
a. <IMAGE>
In which of the following pairs do both numbers contain the same number of significant figures?
a. 11.0 m and 11.00 m
b. 0.0250 m and 0.205 m
c. 0.000 12 s and 12 000 s
d. 250.0 L and 2.5 × 10-2 L