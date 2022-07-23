Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements Problem 7b
Chapter 2, Problem 7b

On a typical day, Sandra may encounter several situations involving measurement. State the name and type of measurement indicated by the units in each of the following:
b. A premature baby weighs 1.9 kg.

1
Identify the unit given in the problem: The unit provided is 'kg', which stands for kilograms.
Determine the type of measurement associated with kilograms: Kilograms are a unit of mass in the metric system.
Understand the context of the measurement: The problem states that the weight of a premature baby is being measured, which refers to the baby's mass.
State the name of the measurement: The name of the measurement is 'mass'.
Conclude the type of measurement: The type of measurement is 'metric mass', and the unit used is kilograms (kg).

Mass Measurement

Mass measurement refers to the quantification of the amount of matter in an object, typically expressed in units such as kilograms (kg). In the context of the question, the weight of the premature baby is given as 1.9 kg, indicating the total mass of the baby. Understanding mass is crucial in fields like medicine and science, as it helps in assessing health and development.
Metric System

The metric system is an international decimalized system of measurement used widely around the world. It includes units such as meters for length, liters for volume, and kilograms for mass. The use of kilograms in the measurement of the baby's weight signifies adherence to the metric system, which is essential for standardization in scientific and medical contexts.
Weight vs. Mass

Weight and mass are often confused but represent different concepts. Mass is the amount of matter in an object, while weight is the force exerted by gravity on that mass. In this case, the measurement of 1.9 kg refers to the mass of the baby, but it is commonly understood as weight in everyday language. Recognizing this distinction is important in scientific discussions.
