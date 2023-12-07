Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:
c. butyl methyl ketone
For each compound shown next (a–d), indicate whether the compound is polar or nonpolar, and whether it is soluble or insoluble in water.
a.
b.
c. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
d.
Many flavorings and perfumes are partially based on fragrant ketones, with far fewer being based on fragrant aldehydes. Why do you think ketones are used more frequently than aldehydes? See Section 15.5 for a clue.
The liquids 1-butanol and butanal have similar molar masses. Which is expected to have the higher boiling point? Explain your choices.