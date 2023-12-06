Skip to main content
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 14th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 55b

Write the IUPAC name for each of the following: (12.3)
b. <IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the structure provided in the image. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents are assigned the lowest possible numbers.
Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the parent chain. Use appropriate prefixes (e.g., methyl, ethyl, propyl) to describe these groups.
Combine the substituent names with the parent chain name. List the substituents in alphabetical order, and use numerical prefixes to indicate their positions on the parent chain. Separate numbers with commas and use hyphens to connect numbers to words.
Ensure the final name follows IUPAC rules, including proper use of di-, tri-, etc., for multiple identical substituents, and double-check for any stereochemical descriptors if applicable.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming organic and inorganic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and other characteristics. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name, as they influence the naming conventions used in the nomenclature process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way in which a chemical structure is depicted, including the arrangement of atoms and the bonds between them. This can be shown through various formats such as Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas. Accurately interpreting these representations is vital for deriving the correct IUPAC name, as the structure directly influences the naming conventions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
