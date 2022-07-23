Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Scientific Notation Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 9,100,000 can be expressed as 9.1 x 10^6, where 9.1 is the coefficient and 6 is the exponent indicating the number of places the decimal point has moved. Recommended video: Guided course 01:41 01:41 Scientific Notation

Significant Figures Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. In scientific notation, only the digits in the coefficient are considered significant. For instance, in the number 9.1 x 10^6, the digits '9' and '1' are significant, while the zeros in the exponent do not affect the precision of the coefficient. Recommended video: Guided course 01:09 01:09 Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 2