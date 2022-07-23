Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Scientific Notation
Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 9,100,000 can be expressed as 9.1 x 10^6, where 9.1 is the coefficient and 6 is the exponent indicating the number of places the decimal point has moved.
Significant Figures
Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. In scientific notation, only the digits in the coefficient are considered significant. For instance, in the number 9.1 x 10^6, the digits '9' and '1' are significant, while the zeros in the exponent do not affect the precision of the coefficient.
Exponent Rules
Exponent rules govern how to manipulate numbers expressed in exponential form. When converting to scientific notation, the exponent indicates how many times the base (10) is multiplied by itself. Understanding these rules is essential for correctly interpreting and performing calculations with numbers in scientific notation, such as adjusting the exponent when moving the decimal point.
