Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a method of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as the product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, the number 1440 can be expressed as 1.44 x 10^3, where 1.44 is the coefficient and 10^3 indicates that the decimal point in 1.44 is moved three places to the right.