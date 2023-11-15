Cinnamaldehyde, the pleasant-smelling substance found in cinnamon oil, has the following structure:
What products would you expect to obtain from reaction of cinnamaldehyde with water and sulfuric acid catalyst?
Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) is often used in hair sprays to hold hair in place. Draw a few units of the PVP polymer. The vinylpyrrolidone monomer unit has the following structure:
For each of the following reagents, decide whether chlorobenzene will react with it or not, and, if it does, draw and name the products expected from the reaction.
c. HNO3 and H2SO4 catalyst
Assume that you have two unlabeled bottles, one with cyclohexane and one with cyclohexene. How could you tell them apart by carrying out chemical reactions?
When ethylbenzene is reacted with nitric acid, three possible benzenes containing both a nitro group and an ethyl group are obtained. Draw and name them.
Provide a complete reaction of benzene Friedel Crafts alkylation with 2-bromo-2-methylpropane and name the product.