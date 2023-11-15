Skip to main content
Ch.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.13 Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic CompoundsProblem 30b
Chapter 13, Problem 30b

Draw an example of a saturated four carbon compound and an unsaturated four carbon compound.

Identify the structure of a saturated four-carbon compound: A saturated compound contains only single bonds between carbon atoms. For a four-carbon compound, consider butane (C_4H_10) as an example.
Draw the structure of butane: Arrange four carbon atoms in a straight chain and add hydrogen atoms to satisfy the valency of carbon (each carbon forms four bonds). The structure is CH_3-CH_2-CH_2-CH_3.
Identify the structure of an unsaturated four-carbon compound: An unsaturated compound contains at least one double or triple bond between carbon atoms. For a four-carbon compound, consider 1-butene (C_4H_8) as an example.
Draw the structure of 1-butene: Arrange four carbon atoms in a chain with a double bond between the first and second carbon atoms. Add hydrogen atoms to satisfy the valency of carbon. The structure is CH_2=CH-CH_2-CH_3.
Compare the two structures: Note that butane is fully saturated with hydrogen atoms, while 1-butene has a double bond, indicating unsaturation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Saturated Compounds

Saturated compounds are organic molecules that contain only single bonds between carbon atoms. This means that each carbon atom is bonded to the maximum number of hydrogen atoms possible, resulting in a structure that is fully 'saturated' with hydrogen. An example of a saturated four-carbon compound is butane (C4H10), which has a straight-chain structure with all single bonds.
Unsaturated Compounds

Unsaturated compounds contain one or more double or triple bonds between carbon atoms, which reduces the number of hydrogen atoms attached to the carbon skeleton. This characteristic allows for the possibility of additional reactions, such as hydrogenation. An example of an unsaturated four-carbon compound is butene (C4H8), which can exist in different isomeric forms, including cis and trans configurations.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way in which the arrangement of atoms in a molecule is depicted, often using line drawings or molecular formulas. In organic chemistry, these representations help visualize the connectivity and geometry of the compound. For example, a saturated compound like butane can be represented as a straight chain, while an unsaturated compound like butene will show the double bond, indicating its unsaturation.
