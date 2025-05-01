What does it mean when a chemical reaction goes to completion? It means all reactants are fully converted into products, leaving no reactant behind.

Do most chemical reactions go to completion? No, most chemical reactions do not go to completion; some reactant always remains.

What is chemical equilibrium? Chemical equilibrium is the state where the concentrations of reactants and products become constant over time.

Are reactions at equilibrium still occurring at the molecular level? Yes, reactions continue in both forward and reverse directions, but their rates are equal so concentrations remain constant.

What do double arrows in a chemical equation indicate? Double arrows indicate that the reaction is reversible and can proceed in both forward and reverse directions.

What does the rate constant k1 represent? k1 represents the rate constant for the forward direction of a reversible reaction.