Most chemical reactions never go to completion where all the reactants are converted into products. Instead these reactions reach a chemical equilibrium.
Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1
A reaction reaches equilibrium once the rate of the forward reaction equals the rate of the reverse reaction. Once at equilibrium there is no net change in the concentration of reactants or products.
Which one of the following statements does not describe the equilibrium state?
a. While at equilibrium, a dynamic process is still occurring.
b. The concentration of the reactants is equal to the concentration of the products.
c. The concentration of the reactants and products reach a constant level.
d. At equilibrium, the net concentration of all species is not changing.
e. All are true.