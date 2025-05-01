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Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule that can form cyclic structures in water through internal reactions. Cyclic Hemiacetal A ring structure formed when an alcohol group reacts with an aldehyde group within the same sugar molecule. Aqueous Solution A water-based environment where monosaccharides readily convert to their ring forms. Penultimate Alcohol The second-to-last hydroxyl group in a sugar chain, crucial for initiating ring formation. Aldehyde Group A functional group at the end of a sugar chain that reacts with an alcohol to form a ring. Acyclic Form The open-chain structure of a monosaccharide before it cyclizes in solution. D-Glucose A common monosaccharide that forms cyclic structures, serving as a model for ring formation. Anomeric Carbon The carbon atom in a sugar ring where the configuration determines alpha or beta forms. Alpha Anomer A ring form where the OH group at the anomeric carbon is opposite the CH2OH group. Beta Anomer A ring form where the OH group at the anomeric carbon is on the same side as the CH2OH group. Epimer A stereoisomer differing from another only at one specific chiral center. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to stereoisomerism in sugars. Hemiacetal Carbon A carbon atom in a sugar ring bonded to both an OH and an OR group, formed during cyclization.
Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides definitions
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