Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule that can form cyclic structures in water through internal reactions.

Cyclic Hemiacetal A ring structure formed when an alcohol group reacts with an aldehyde group within the same sugar molecule.

Aqueous Solution A water-based environment where monosaccharides readily convert to their ring forms.

Penultimate Alcohol The second-to-last hydroxyl group in a sugar chain, crucial for initiating ring formation.

Aldehyde Group A functional group at the end of a sugar chain that reacts with an alcohol to form a ring.

Acyclic Form The open-chain structure of a monosaccharide before it cyclizes in solution.