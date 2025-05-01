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Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides definitions

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  • Monosaccharide
    A simple sugar molecule that can form cyclic structures in water through internal reactions.
  • Cyclic Hemiacetal
    A ring structure formed when an alcohol group reacts with an aldehyde group within the same sugar molecule.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A water-based environment where monosaccharides readily convert to their ring forms.
  • Penultimate Alcohol
    The second-to-last hydroxyl group in a sugar chain, crucial for initiating ring formation.
  • Aldehyde Group
    A functional group at the end of a sugar chain that reacts with an alcohol to form a ring.
  • Acyclic Form
    The open-chain structure of a monosaccharide before it cyclizes in solution.
  • D-Glucose
    A common monosaccharide that forms cyclic structures, serving as a model for ring formation.
  • Anomeric Carbon
    The carbon atom in a sugar ring where the configuration determines alpha or beta forms.
  • Alpha Anomer
    A ring form where the OH group at the anomeric carbon is opposite the CH2OH group.
  • Beta Anomer
    A ring form where the OH group at the anomeric carbon is on the same side as the CH2OH group.
  • Epimer
    A stereoisomer differing from another only at one specific chiral center.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to stereoisomerism in sugars.
  • Hemiacetal Carbon
    A carbon atom in a sugar ring bonded to both an OH and an OR group, formed during cyclization.