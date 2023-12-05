20. Carbohydrates
Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides
20. Carbohydrates
Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides
1
concept
Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides Concept 1
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides Example 1
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Draw a Haworth projection for α-D-altrose.
A
B
C
D
4
ProblemProblem
D-ribose is an aldopentose sugar that is found in the DNA. It commonly exists as a five-membered β anomer. Draw D‑ribose in its cyclic hemiacetal form.
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides