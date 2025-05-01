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What form do monosaccharides predominantly exist in when dissolved in water? Monosaccharides exist as cyclic hemiacetals in aqueous solutions. What triggers the cyclization of a monosaccharide like D-glucose? Cyclization occurs when the penultimate alcohol group reacts with the C1 aldehyde group. Which alcohol group is involved in the cyclization of D-glucose? The penultimate alcohol group is involved in the cyclization process. What is the acyclic form of D-glucose converted into during cyclization? It is converted into a cyclic hemiacetal form. What are anomers in the context of monosaccharide cyclization? Anomers are epimers produced by cyclization, differing only at the anomeric carbon. At which carbon do the alpha and beta forms of glucose differ? They differ at the anomeric carbon, which is carbon number 1. How are alpha and beta anomers of glucose distinguished? They are distinguished by the orientation of the OH group at the anomeric carbon. What is the configuration of the OH and CH2OH groups in alpha-D-glucose? In alpha-D-glucose, the OH and CH2OH groups are on opposite sides of the ring. What is the configuration of the OH and CH2OH groups in beta-D-glucose? In beta-D-glucose, the OH and CH2OH groups are on the same side of the ring. What is another name for the anomeric carbon in glucose? The anomeric carbon is also called the hemiacetal carbon. What happens to the OH group at the anomeric carbon to form alpha or beta glucose? The OH group can orient down for alpha or up for beta glucose. What is an epimer in carbohydrate chemistry? An epimer is a molecule that differs from another only at one chiral center. What is the dominant form of glucose in aqueous solution? The dominant forms are the cyclic hemiacetals, either alpha or beta rings. What is the significance of the orientation of groups around the anomeric carbon? It determines whether the glucose is in the alpha or beta form. What structural change occurs when glucose transitions from its acyclic to cyclic form? The molecule coils up, forming a ring structure as a cyclic hemiacetal.
Cyclic Structures of Monosaccharides quiz
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