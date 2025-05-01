What form do monosaccharides predominantly exist in when dissolved in water? Monosaccharides exist as cyclic hemiacetals in aqueous solutions.

What triggers the cyclization of a monosaccharide like D-glucose? Cyclization occurs when the penultimate alcohol group reacts with the C1 aldehyde group.

Which alcohol group is involved in the cyclization of D-glucose? The penultimate alcohol group is involved in the cyclization process.

What is the acyclic form of D-glucose converted into during cyclization? It is converted into a cyclic hemiacetal form.

What are anomers in the context of monosaccharide cyclization? Anomers are epimers produced by cyclization, differing only at the anomeric carbon.

At which carbon do the alpha and beta forms of glucose differ? They differ at the anomeric carbon, which is carbon number 1.