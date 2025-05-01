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D vs L Enantiomers definitions

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  • Monosaccharide
    A simple carbohydrate molecule that can exist in different stereochemical forms based on chiral centers.
  • Enantiomer
    A stereoisomer that is a non-superimposable mirror image of another molecule, differing at all chiral centers.
  • Stereochemistry
    The study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its impact on their chemical behavior.
  • Pentultimate Carbon
    The last chiral center in a monosaccharide chain, crucial for determining D or L configuration.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to non-superimposable molecular forms.
  • D-Sugar
    A carbohydrate where the hydroxyl group on the last chiral carbon is positioned on the right in a Fischer projection.
  • L-Sugar
    A carbohydrate where the hydroxyl group on the last chiral carbon is positioned on the left in a Fischer projection.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, whose position determines sugar configuration.
  • Carbohydrate
    An organic molecule composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, often serving as energy sources in living organisms.
  • Fischer Projection
    A two-dimensional representation used to depict the stereochemistry of carbohydrates, highlighting chiral centers.
  • Configuration
    The specific three-dimensional arrangement of atoms around a chiral center in a molecule.
  • Natural Occurrence
    The predominance of a specific molecular form, such as D-sugars, in biological systems.