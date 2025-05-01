Monosaccharide A simple carbohydrate molecule that can exist in different stereochemical forms based on chiral centers.

Enantiomer A stereoisomer that is a non-superimposable mirror image of another molecule, differing at all chiral centers.

Stereochemistry The study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its impact on their chemical behavior.

Pentultimate Carbon The last chiral center in a monosaccharide chain, crucial for determining D or L configuration.

Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to non-superimposable molecular forms.

D-Sugar A carbohydrate where the hydroxyl group on the last chiral carbon is positioned on the right in a Fischer projection.