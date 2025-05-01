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What determines whether a monosaccharide is a D or L enantiomer? The configuration of the last chiral (penultimate) carbon determines if a monosaccharide is a D or L enantiomer. On which side is the hydroxyl group (OH) located for a D-sugar on the last chiral carbon? For a D-sugar, the OH group on the last chiral carbon is on the right side. On which side is the hydroxyl group (OH) located for an L-sugar on the last chiral carbon? For an L-sugar, the OH group on the last chiral carbon is on the left side. What is the penultimate carbon in a monosaccharide? The penultimate carbon is the last chiral carbon in the monosaccharide chain. How can you quickly remember which side the OH is on for L-sugars? For L-sugars, the OH is on the left side; 'L' stands for 'left.' How can you quickly remember which side the OH is on for D-sugars? For D-sugars, the OH is on the right side. Which form of sugar is most commonly found in nature, D or L? Most naturally occurring carbohydrates are D-sugars. What is the significance of the last chiral center in determining sugar configuration? The last chiral center's OH group position determines if the sugar is D or L. What is another term for the last chiral carbon in a monosaccharide? The last chiral carbon is also called the penultimate carbon. If the OH group on the last chiral carbon is on the left, what type of enantiomer is it? It is an L enantiomer (L-sugar). If the OH group on the last chiral carbon is on the right, what type of enantiomer is it? It is a D enantiomer (D-sugar). What is the predominant sugar form in biological systems? D-sugars are the predominant form in biological systems. What does the 'D' in D-sugar stand for in terms of configuration? The 'D' indicates the OH group is on the right side of the last chiral carbon. What does the 'L' in L-sugar stand for in terms of configuration? The 'L' indicates the OH group is on the left side of the last chiral carbon. Why is it important to identify the D or L configuration in carbohydrates? It is important because most natural carbohydrates are D-sugars, which affects their biological roles.
D vs L Enantiomers quiz
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