What determines whether a monosaccharide is a D or L enantiomer? The configuration of the last chiral (penultimate) carbon determines if a monosaccharide is a D or L enantiomer.

On which side is the hydroxyl group (OH) located for a D-sugar on the last chiral carbon? For a D-sugar, the OH group on the last chiral carbon is on the right side.

On which side is the hydroxyl group (OH) located for an L-sugar on the last chiral carbon? For an L-sugar, the OH group on the last chiral carbon is on the left side.

What is the penultimate carbon in a monosaccharide? The penultimate carbon is the last chiral carbon in the monosaccharide chain.

How can you quickly remember which side the OH is on for L-sugars? For L-sugars, the OH is on the left side; 'L' stands for 'left.'

How can you quickly remember which side the OH is on for D-sugars? For D-sugars, the OH is on the right side.