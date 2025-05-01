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D vs L Enantiomers quiz

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  • What determines whether a monosaccharide is a D or L enantiomer?
    The configuration of the last chiral (penultimate) carbon determines if a monosaccharide is a D or L enantiomer.
  • On which side is the hydroxyl group (OH) located for a D-sugar on the last chiral carbon?
    For a D-sugar, the OH group on the last chiral carbon is on the right side.
  • On which side is the hydroxyl group (OH) located for an L-sugar on the last chiral carbon?
    For an L-sugar, the OH group on the last chiral carbon is on the left side.
  • What is the penultimate carbon in a monosaccharide?
    The penultimate carbon is the last chiral carbon in the monosaccharide chain.
  • How can you quickly remember which side the OH is on for L-sugars?
    For L-sugars, the OH is on the left side; 'L' stands for 'left.'
  • How can you quickly remember which side the OH is on for D-sugars?
    For D-sugars, the OH is on the right side.
  • Which form of sugar is most commonly found in nature, D or L?
    Most naturally occurring carbohydrates are D-sugars.
  • What is the significance of the last chiral center in determining sugar configuration?
    The last chiral center's OH group position determines if the sugar is D or L.
  • What is another term for the last chiral carbon in a monosaccharide?
    The last chiral carbon is also called the penultimate carbon.
  • If the OH group on the last chiral carbon is on the left, what type of enantiomer is it?
    It is an L enantiomer (L-sugar).
  • If the OH group on the last chiral carbon is on the right, what type of enantiomer is it?
    It is a D enantiomer (D-sugar).
  • What is the predominant sugar form in biological systems?
    D-sugars are the predominant form in biological systems.
  • What does the 'D' in D-sugar stand for in terms of configuration?
    The 'D' indicates the OH group is on the right side of the last chiral carbon.
  • What does the 'L' in L-sugar stand for in terms of configuration?
    The 'L' indicates the OH group is on the left side of the last chiral carbon.
  • Why is it important to identify the D or L configuration in carbohydrates?
    It is important because most natural carbohydrates are D-sugars, which affects their biological roles.