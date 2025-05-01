Electronegativity Measurement of an element's ability to attract electrons, increasing across a period and up a group, with fluorine as the highest.

Linus Pauling American chemist who proposed the scale for measuring how strongly elements attract electrons in bonds.

Periodic Trend Pattern observed in the periodic table where certain properties, like electron attraction, change predictably across periods and groups.

Fluorine Element with the highest tendency to attract electrons, serving as a reference point for comparing other elements' electron attraction.

Dipole Moment Polarity in a bond resulting from significant differences in electron attraction between bonded atoms, indicated by an arrow.

Polarity Unequal sharing of electrons in a bond, leading to regions of partial positive and negative charge.