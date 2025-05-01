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Dipole Moment (Simplified) definitions

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  • Electronegativity
    Measurement of an element's ability to attract electrons, increasing across a period and up a group, with fluorine as the highest.
  • Linus Pauling
    American chemist who proposed the scale for measuring how strongly elements attract electrons in bonds.
  • Periodic Trend
    Pattern observed in the periodic table where certain properties, like electron attraction, change predictably across periods and groups.
  • Fluorine
    Element with the highest tendency to attract electrons, serving as a reference point for comparing other elements' electron attraction.
  • Dipole Moment
    Polarity in a bond resulting from significant differences in electron attraction between bonded atoms, indicated by an arrow.
  • Polarity
    Unequal sharing of electrons in a bond, leading to regions of partial positive and negative charge.
  • Dipole Arrow
    Symbol used to show the direction of electron shift in a polar bond, always pointing toward the more electron-attracting atom.
  • Partial Charge
    Slight positive or negative character on atoms in a polar bond due to unequal electron sharing.
  • Pure Covalent Bond
    Bond where two atoms share electrons equally, resulting in no charge separation or polarity.
  • Nonpolar Covalent Bond
    Bond with a small difference in electron attraction, causing nearly equal sharing of electrons.
  • Polar Covalent Bond
    Bond with a moderate difference in electron attraction, resulting in partial charges and a dipole moment.
  • Ionic Bond
    Bond formed when one atom fully transfers electrons to another, creating ions with full positive and negative charges.
  • Cation
    Positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons, often seen in bonds with large electron attraction differences.
  • Anion
    Negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons, typically in highly polar or ionic bonds.