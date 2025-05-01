Back
Electronegativity Measurement of an element's ability to attract electrons, increasing across a period and up a group, with fluorine as the highest. Linus Pauling American chemist who proposed the scale for measuring how strongly elements attract electrons in bonds. Periodic Trend Pattern observed in the periodic table where certain properties, like electron attraction, change predictably across periods and groups. Fluorine Element with the highest tendency to attract electrons, serving as a reference point for comparing other elements' electron attraction. Dipole Moment Polarity in a bond resulting from significant differences in electron attraction between bonded atoms, indicated by an arrow. Polarity Unequal sharing of electrons in a bond, leading to regions of partial positive and negative charge. Dipole Arrow Symbol used to show the direction of electron shift in a polar bond, always pointing toward the more electron-attracting atom. Partial Charge Slight positive or negative character on atoms in a polar bond due to unequal electron sharing. Pure Covalent Bond Bond where two atoms share electrons equally, resulting in no charge separation or polarity. Nonpolar Covalent Bond Bond with a small difference in electron attraction, causing nearly equal sharing of electrons. Polar Covalent Bond Bond with a moderate difference in electron attraction, resulting in partial charges and a dipole moment. Ionic Bond Bond formed when one atom fully transfers electrons to another, creating ions with full positive and negative charges. Cation Positively charged ion formed when an atom loses electrons, often seen in bonds with large electron attraction differences. Anion Negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains electrons, typically in highly polar or ionic bonds.
Dipole Moment (Simplified) definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14