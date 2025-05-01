Who proposed the concept of electronegativity and in what year? Linus Pauling proposed electronegativity in 1932.

How does electronegativity change across the periodic table? Electronegativity increases from left to right across a period and from bottom to top within a group.

Which element is the most electronegative and how can you remember it? Fluorine is the most electronegative element; you can remember this by associating it with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

What is a dipole moment in a chemical bond? A dipole moment is the polarity that arises when two bonded atoms have a significant difference in their electronegativities.

At what difference in electronegativity does a bond become significantly polar? A difference in electronegativity greater than 0.4 is considered significant and leads to polarity.

In a polar bond, towards which atom does the dipole arrow point? The dipole arrow points towards the more electronegative atom.