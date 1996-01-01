Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Dipole arrows are used anytime a molecule possesses a dipole moment, which happens when a molecule is polar.
Moving towards the top right corner of the Periodic Table causes Electronegativity to increase.
Arrange the following molecules in order of decreasing dipole moment.
H–I H–F H–Br H–Cl
Which of the following correctly identifies the chemical bond between a carbon and oxygen atom?
a) Polar Covalent
b) Pure Covalent
c) Nonpolar
d) Ionic
Arrange the following elements in order of decreasing electronegativity:P, Na, N, Al
Between which two elements is the difference in electronegativity the greatest?
Which of the following correctly identifies the chemical bond between two bromine atoms?