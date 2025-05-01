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Freezing Point Depression A phenomenon where adding a solute to a pure solvent lowers the temperature at which the solvent solidifies. Normal Freezing Point The temperature at which a pure solvent transitions to a solid before any solute is introduced. Freezing Point of Solution The temperature at which a solvent containing dissolved solute solidifies, always lower than the pure solvent. Δtf A symbol representing the numerical decrease in freezing point when a solute is added to a solvent. Van't Hoff Factor A value indicating the number of particles a solute produces in solution, affecting colligative properties. Freezing Point Constant A unique value for each solvent that quantifies how much its freezing point drops per unit molality of solute. Molality A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent, used in colligative property calculations. Solute A substance dissolved in a solvent, causing changes in physical properties like freezing point. Solvent The component in which a solute is dissolved, forming a solution and determining the system's freezing point. Solution A homogeneous mixture formed when a solute is dissolved in a solvent, exhibiting altered freezing behavior. Water A common solvent with a well-known freezing point and freezing point constant, often used in examples. Benzene An organic solvent with its own characteristic freezing point and freezing point constant. Chloroform A solvent with a unique freezing point and freezing point constant, referenced in colligative property studies. Ethanol A widely used solvent with specific freezing point and freezing point constant values.
Freezing Point Depression definitions
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