Freezing Point Depression A phenomenon where adding a solute to a pure solvent lowers the temperature at which the solvent solidifies.

Normal Freezing Point The temperature at which a pure solvent transitions to a solid before any solute is introduced.

Freezing Point of Solution The temperature at which a solvent containing dissolved solute solidifies, always lower than the pure solvent.

Δtf A symbol representing the numerical decrease in freezing point when a solute is added to a solvent.

Van't Hoff Factor A value indicating the number of particles a solute produces in solution, affecting colligative properties.

Freezing Point Constant A unique value for each solvent that quantifies how much its freezing point drops per unit molality of solute.