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Freezing Point Depression definitions

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  • Freezing Point Depression
    A phenomenon where adding a solute to a pure solvent lowers the temperature at which the solvent solidifies.
  • Normal Freezing Point
    The temperature at which a pure solvent transitions to a solid before any solute is introduced.
  • Freezing Point of Solution
    The temperature at which a solvent containing dissolved solute solidifies, always lower than the pure solvent.
  • Δtf
    A symbol representing the numerical decrease in freezing point when a solute is added to a solvent.
  • Van't Hoff Factor
    A value indicating the number of particles a solute produces in solution, affecting colligative properties.
  • Freezing Point Constant
    A unique value for each solvent that quantifies how much its freezing point drops per unit molality of solute.
  • Molality
    A concentration unit defined as moles of solute per kilogram of solvent, used in colligative property calculations.
  • Solute
    A substance dissolved in a solvent, causing changes in physical properties like freezing point.
  • Solvent
    The component in which a solute is dissolved, forming a solution and determining the system's freezing point.
  • Solution
    A homogeneous mixture formed when a solute is dissolved in a solvent, exhibiting altered freezing behavior.
  • Water
    A common solvent with a well-known freezing point and freezing point constant, often used in examples.
  • Benzene
    An organic solvent with its own characteristic freezing point and freezing point constant.
  • Chloroform
    A solvent with a unique freezing point and freezing point constant, referenced in colligative property studies.
  • Ethanol
    A widely used solvent with specific freezing point and freezing point constant values.