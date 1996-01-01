Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Freezing Point Depression is the phenomenon when adding a solute to a pure solvent results in decreased freezing point of the solvent.
Freezing Point Depression Concept 1
Freezing Point Depression Example 1
How many moles of ethylene glycol, C2H6O2, must be added to 1,000 g of water to form a solution that has a freezing point of – 10ºC?
An ethylene glycol solution contains 28.3 g of ethylene glycol, C2H6O2 in 97.2 mL of water. Calculate the freezing point of the solution. The density of water 1.00 g/mL.
When 825 g of an unknown is dissolved in 3.45 L of water, the freezing point of the solution is decreased by 2.89ºC. Assuming that the unknown compound is a non-electrolyte, calculate its molar mass.