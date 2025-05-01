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Heat Capacity Amount of heat needed to change the temperature of a substance, typically measured in joules per degree Celsius or Kelvin. Specific Heat Capacity Heat required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree, using units like J/g·°C or J/g·K. Molar Heat Capacity Heat needed to increase the temperature of 1 mole of a substance by 1 degree, measured in J/mol·°C or J/mol·K. Joule Standard unit of energy used to quantify heat in calculations involving temperature changes. Gram Metric unit of mass used when calculating specific heat capacity for substances. Mole Quantity representing Avogadro's number of particles, used in molar heat capacity calculations. Degree Celsius Temperature scale commonly used in heat capacity calculations, interchangeable with Kelvin for temperature differences. Kelvin Absolute temperature scale used in scientific calculations, especially for heat capacity. Temperature Change Difference between final and initial temperatures, directly proportional to heat applied. Q Symbol representing the amount of heat absorbed or released in a process. Delta T Symbol for temperature change, calculated as final temperature minus initial temperature. MCAT Mnemonic for the formula Q = M × c × ΔT, aiding memory for calculating heat transfer. Proportionality Relationship where one quantity increases or decreases in direct relation to another, such as heat and temperature change.
Heat Capacity definitions
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