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Heat Capacity definitions

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  • Heat Capacity
    Amount of heat needed to change the temperature of a substance, typically measured in joules per degree Celsius or Kelvin.
  • Specific Heat Capacity
    Heat required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree, using units like J/g·°C or J/g·K.
  • Molar Heat Capacity
    Heat needed to increase the temperature of 1 mole of a substance by 1 degree, measured in J/mol·°C or J/mol·K.
  • Joule
    Standard unit of energy used to quantify heat in calculations involving temperature changes.
  • Gram
    Metric unit of mass used when calculating specific heat capacity for substances.
  • Mole
    Quantity representing Avogadro's number of particles, used in molar heat capacity calculations.
  • Degree Celsius
    Temperature scale commonly used in heat capacity calculations, interchangeable with Kelvin for temperature differences.
  • Kelvin
    Absolute temperature scale used in scientific calculations, especially for heat capacity.
  • Temperature Change
    Difference between final and initial temperatures, directly proportional to heat applied.
  • Q
    Symbol representing the amount of heat absorbed or released in a process.
  • Delta T
    Symbol for temperature change, calculated as final temperature minus initial temperature.
  • MCAT
    Mnemonic for the formula Q = M × c × ΔT, aiding memory for calculating heat transfer.
  • Proportionality
    Relationship where one quantity increases or decreases in direct relation to another, such as heat and temperature change.