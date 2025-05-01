Heat Capacity Amount of heat needed to change the temperature of a substance, typically measured in joules per degree Celsius or Kelvin.

Specific Heat Capacity Heat required to raise the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree, using units like J/g·°C or J/g·K.

Molar Heat Capacity Heat needed to increase the temperature of 1 mole of a substance by 1 degree, measured in J/mol·°C or J/mol·K.

Joule Standard unit of energy used to quantify heat in calculations involving temperature changes.

Gram Metric unit of mass used when calculating specific heat capacity for substances.

Mole Quantity representing Avogadro's number of particles, used in molar heat capacity calculations.