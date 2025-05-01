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What is the relationship between the amount of heat applied to a substance and its temperature change? The amount of heat applied is directly proportional to the temperature change of the substance. How is heat capacity (C) defined? Heat capacity is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of a substance. What does specific heat capacity (c) measure? Specific heat capacity measures the heat required to change the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree (Kelvin or Celsius). What is the formula for specific heat capacity? The formula is c = Q / (m * ΔT), where Q is heat, m is mass in grams, and ΔT is the temperature change. What does molar heat capacity (C) refer to? Molar heat capacity is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of 1 mole of a substance by 1 degree (Kelvin or Celsius). What is the formula for molar heat capacity? The formula is C = Q / (n * ΔT), where Q is heat, n is moles, and ΔT is the temperature change. What units are used for specific heat capacity? Specific heat capacity is measured in joules per gram per degree Celsius (J/g·°C) or joules per gram per Kelvin (J/g·K). What units are used for molar heat capacity? Molar heat capacity is measured in joules per mole per degree Celsius (J/mol·°C) or joules per mole per Kelvin (J/mol·K). Why must the units of temperature in calculations match the units in heat capacity values? Because using mismatched units can lead to incorrect calculations of heat absorbed or released. What is the rearranged formula to solve for the amount of heat absorbed or released? The formula is Q = m * c * ΔT, also known as 'mcat.' What does the mnemonic 'mcat' stand for in the context of heat capacity? 'mcat' stands for Q = m * c * ΔT, relating mass, specific heat, and temperature change to heat. In the formula Q = m * c * ΔT, what does each variable represent? Q is heat, m is mass in grams, c is specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the temperature change. How do you determine whether to use Celsius or Kelvin in heat capacity calculations? You use the temperature unit that matches the units in your specific or molar heat capacity value. What is the main difference between specific heat capacity and molar heat capacity? Specific heat capacity is per gram, while molar heat capacity is per mole of substance. What does Q represent in all heat capacity formulas? Q represents the amount of heat absorbed or released.
Heat Capacity quiz
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