What is the relationship between the amount of heat applied to a substance and its temperature change? The amount of heat applied is directly proportional to the temperature change of the substance.

How is heat capacity (C) defined? Heat capacity is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of a substance.

What does specific heat capacity (c) measure? Specific heat capacity measures the heat required to change the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree (Kelvin or Celsius).

What is the formula for specific heat capacity? The formula is c = Q / (m * ΔT), where Q is heat, m is mass in grams, and ΔT is the temperature change.

What does molar heat capacity (C) refer to? Molar heat capacity is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of 1 mole of a substance by 1 degree (Kelvin or Celsius).

What is the formula for molar heat capacity? The formula is C = Q / (n * ΔT), where Q is heat, n is moles, and ΔT is the temperature change.