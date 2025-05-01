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Intermolecular Forces Electrostatic attractions between molecules that determine physical properties like boiling and melting points. Intramolecular Forces Strong attractions within a molecule that hold atoms together and influence chemical properties. Ion Dipole Strongest attraction between ions and polar molecules, crucial in dissolving ionic compounds in water. Hydrogen Bonding Special dipole interaction involving hydrogen attached to fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen, greatly affecting water's properties. Dipole-Dipole Attraction between polar molecules due to partial positive and negative charges aligning. London Dispersion Forces Weak, temporary attractions present in all molecules, arising from momentary dipoles, also called van der Waals forces. Polarity Uneven distribution of electron density in a molecule, leading to partial charges and influencing molecular interactions. Electronegativity Tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a bond, creating partial charges within molecules. Aqueous Solution Mixture where a substance, often ionic, is dissolved in water, allowing ion dipole interactions. Solvation Process where solvent molecules surround and interact with solute ions or molecules, stabilizing them in solution. Partial Charge Slight positive or negative character on atoms within polar molecules due to unequal electron sharing. Van der Waals Forces Collective term for weak intermolecular attractions, including London dispersion, present in all substances. Physical Properties Observable characteristics like boiling point and melting point, determined by intermolecular attractions. Chemical Properties Characteristics related to a substance's reactivity, governed by the strength of intramolecular attractions. Molecular Polarity Overall uneven charge distribution in a molecule, resulting from differences in atom electronegativities.
Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) definitions
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Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)
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Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
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