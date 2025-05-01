Intermolecular Forces Electrostatic attractions between molecules that determine physical properties like boiling and melting points.

Intramolecular Forces Strong attractions within a molecule that hold atoms together and influence chemical properties.

Ion Dipole Strongest attraction between ions and polar molecules, crucial in dissolving ionic compounds in water.

Hydrogen Bonding Special dipole interaction involving hydrogen attached to fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen, greatly affecting water's properties.

Dipole-Dipole Attraction between polar molecules due to partial positive and negative charges aligning.

London Dispersion Forces Weak, temporary attractions present in all molecules, arising from momentary dipoles, also called van der Waals forces.