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Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) definitions

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  • Intermolecular Forces
    Electrostatic attractions between molecules that determine physical properties like boiling and melting points.
  • Intramolecular Forces
    Strong attractions within a molecule that hold atoms together and influence chemical properties.
  • Ion Dipole
    Strongest attraction between ions and polar molecules, crucial in dissolving ionic compounds in water.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    Special dipole interaction involving hydrogen attached to fluorine, oxygen, or nitrogen, greatly affecting water's properties.
  • Dipole-Dipole
    Attraction between polar molecules due to partial positive and negative charges aligning.
  • London Dispersion Forces
    Weak, temporary attractions present in all molecules, arising from momentary dipoles, also called van der Waals forces.
  • Polarity
    Uneven distribution of electron density in a molecule, leading to partial charges and influencing molecular interactions.
  • Electronegativity
    Tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a bond, creating partial charges within molecules.
  • Aqueous Solution
    Mixture where a substance, often ionic, is dissolved in water, allowing ion dipole interactions.
  • Solvation
    Process where solvent molecules surround and interact with solute ions or molecules, stabilizing them in solution.
  • Partial Charge
    Slight positive or negative character on atoms within polar molecules due to unequal electron sharing.
  • Van der Waals Forces
    Collective term for weak intermolecular attractions, including London dispersion, present in all substances.
  • Physical Properties
    Observable characteristics like boiling point and melting point, determined by intermolecular attractions.
  • Chemical Properties
    Characteristics related to a substance's reactivity, governed by the strength of intramolecular attractions.
  • Molecular Polarity
    Overall uneven charge distribution in a molecule, resulting from differences in atom electronegativities.