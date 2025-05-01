Limiting Reagent Reactant fully used up in a reaction, setting the maximum possible amount of product formed.

Excess Reagent Reactant remaining after a reaction finishes, present in greater quantity than needed.

Theoretical Yield Maximum amount of product possible, calculated from the limiting reagent under ideal conditions.

Stoichiometry Calculation method for determining quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions.

Balanced Equation Chemical equation with equal numbers of each atom on both sides, used for stoichiometric calculations.

Coefficient Number in a chemical equation indicating the ratio of moles for each substance involved.