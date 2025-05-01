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Limiting Reagent Reactant fully used up in a reaction, setting the maximum possible amount of product formed. Excess Reagent Reactant remaining after a reaction finishes, present in greater quantity than needed. Theoretical Yield Maximum amount of product possible, calculated from the limiting reagent under ideal conditions. Stoichiometry Calculation method for determining quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions. Balanced Equation Chemical equation with equal numbers of each atom on both sides, used for stoichiometric calculations. Coefficient Number in a chemical equation indicating the ratio of moles for each substance involved. Mole Unit representing 6.022 x 10²³ particles, used to count atoms, molecules, or formula units. Grams of Given Initial mass of a reactant provided for stoichiometric conversion to moles. Moles of Unknown Calculated amount of a product or reactant not initially given, found using stoichiometry. Chemical Equation Representation of a chemical reaction showing reactants and products with their respective amounts. Product Substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, amount determined by limiting reagent. Reactant Starting substance in a chemical reaction, can be limiting or in excess. Formula Unit Smallest repeating unit of an ionic compound, used in stoichiometric calculations. Yield Amount of product obtained from a reaction, can refer to theoretical or actual values.
Limiting Reagent definitions
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