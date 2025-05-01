Skip to main content
Back

Limiting Reagent definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Limiting Reagent
    Reactant fully used up in a reaction, setting the maximum possible amount of product formed.
  • Excess Reagent
    Reactant remaining after a reaction finishes, present in greater quantity than needed.
  • Theoretical Yield
    Maximum amount of product possible, calculated from the limiting reagent under ideal conditions.
  • Stoichiometry
    Calculation method for determining quantities of reactants and products in chemical reactions.
  • Balanced Equation
    Chemical equation with equal numbers of each atom on both sides, used for stoichiometric calculations.
  • Coefficient
    Number in a chemical equation indicating the ratio of moles for each substance involved.
  • Mole
    Unit representing 6.022 x 10²³ particles, used to count atoms, molecules, or formula units.
  • Grams of Given
    Initial mass of a reactant provided for stoichiometric conversion to moles.
  • Moles of Unknown
    Calculated amount of a product or reactant not initially given, found using stoichiometry.
  • Chemical Equation
    Representation of a chemical reaction showing reactants and products with their respective amounts.
  • Product
    Substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, amount determined by limiting reagent.
  • Reactant
    Starting substance in a chemical reaction, can be limiting or in excess.
  • Formula Unit
    Smallest repeating unit of an ionic compound, used in stoichiometric calculations.
  • Yield
    Amount of product obtained from a reaction, can refer to theoretical or actual values.