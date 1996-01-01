Problem

Acrylonitrile (C­ 3 H 3 N) is the starting material for many synthetic carpets and fabrics. It is produced by the following reaction:

2 C 3 H 6 (g) + 2 NH 3 (g) + 3 O 2 (g) → 2 C 3 H 3 N (g) + 6 H 2 O (g)