Molecular Equation Represents chemical reactions with compounds shown intact, not as separated ions, emphasizing the overall transformation.

Aqueous Reactant A substance dissolved in water that participates in a chemical reaction, often indicated by the (aq) symbol.

Product A substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, appearing on the right side of a chemical equation.

Neutralization Equation A reaction type where an acid and a base in aqueous solution combine to yield water and an ionic salt.

Ionic Compound A chemical species formed from the electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, often soluble or forming solids.

Water A common product in acid-base reactions, typically formed when hydrogen ions combine with hydroxide ions.