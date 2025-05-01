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Molecular Equation Represents chemical reactions with compounds shown intact, not as separated ions, emphasizing the overall transformation. Aqueous Reactant A substance dissolved in water that participates in a chemical reaction, often indicated by the (aq) symbol. Product A substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, appearing on the right side of a chemical equation. Neutralization Equation A reaction type where an acid and a base in aqueous solution combine to yield water and an ionic salt. Ionic Compound A chemical species formed from the electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, often soluble or forming solids. Water A common product in acid-base reactions, typically formed when hydrogen ions combine with hydroxide ions. Gas Evolution Equation A reaction where at least one product is a gas, resulting from the interaction of aqueous reactants. Precipitation Equation A reaction type where a solid ionic compound forms from aqueous reactants, indicating insolubility. Precipitate A solid formed in solution during a chemical reaction, usually due to the insolubility of the product. Solubility Rules Guidelines used to predict whether an ionic compound will dissolve in water or form a solid precipitate. Acid A substance that donates hydrogen ions in aqueous solution, often participating in neutralization reactions. Base A substance that provides hydroxide ions in aqueous solution, reacting with acids to form water. Ionic Salt A compound resulting from the neutralization of an acid with a base, typically soluble in water.
Molecular Equations definitions
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Molecular Equations
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