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Molecular Equations quiz

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  • What does a molecular equation show?
    A molecular equation shows intact compounds in their aqueous forms, not their dissociated ions.
  • What are the typical reactants in a molecular equation?
    The typical reactants are aqueous reactant 1 and aqueous reactant 2.
  • What is formed in a neutralization equation?
    A neutralization equation forms water and an ionic salt from an aqueous acid and base.
  • What is the main product in a gas evolution equation?
    At least one of the products is a gas in a gas evolution equation.
  • What is a precipitate in a precipitation equation?
    A precipitate is a solid ionic compound formed from aqueous reactants.
  • How are molecular equations categorized?
    They are categorized based on the nature of the products formed, such as neutralization, gas evolution, or precipitation.
  • What is the difference between a molecular equation and an ionic equation?
    A molecular equation shows intact compounds, while an ionic equation shows dissociated ions.
  • What is an example of a neutralization reaction in a molecular equation?
    Perchloric acid reacts with barium hydroxide to form barium perchlorate and water.
  • What are the products of a basic acid-base neutralization equation?
    The products are water and an ionic salt.
  • Can a neutralization equation sometimes not produce water?
    Yes, in more advanced acid-base reactions, water may not always be produced.
  • What does the term 'precipitation' refer to in chemistry?
    Precipitation refers to the formation of a solid from aqueous reactants.
  • What is the physical state of a precipitate?
    A precipitate is a solid.
  • What is the key feature of a gas evolution equation?
    The key feature is the production of at least one gaseous product.
  • What determines the type of molecular equation?
    The identity and physical state of the products determine the type of molecular equation.
  • What is the general form of a molecular equation?
    Aqueous reactant 1 reacts with aqueous reactant 2 to produce product 1 and product 2.