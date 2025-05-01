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What does a molecular equation show? A molecular equation shows intact compounds in their aqueous forms, not their dissociated ions. What are the typical reactants in a molecular equation? The typical reactants are aqueous reactant 1 and aqueous reactant 2. What is formed in a neutralization equation? A neutralization equation forms water and an ionic salt from an aqueous acid and base. What is the main product in a gas evolution equation? At least one of the products is a gas in a gas evolution equation. What is a precipitate in a precipitation equation? A precipitate is a solid ionic compound formed from aqueous reactants. How are molecular equations categorized? They are categorized based on the nature of the products formed, such as neutralization, gas evolution, or precipitation. What is the difference between a molecular equation and an ionic equation? A molecular equation shows intact compounds, while an ionic equation shows dissociated ions. What is an example of a neutralization reaction in a molecular equation? Perchloric acid reacts with barium hydroxide to form barium perchlorate and water. What are the products of a basic acid-base neutralization equation? The products are water and an ionic salt. Can a neutralization equation sometimes not produce water? Yes, in more advanced acid-base reactions, water may not always be produced. What does the term 'precipitation' refer to in chemistry? Precipitation refers to the formation of a solid from aqueous reactants. What is the physical state of a precipitate? A precipitate is a solid. What is the key feature of a gas evolution equation? The key feature is the production of at least one gaseous product. What determines the type of molecular equation? The identity and physical state of the products determine the type of molecular equation. What is the general form of a molecular equation? Aqueous reactant 1 reacts with aqueous reactant 2 to produce product 1 and product 2.
Molecular Equations quiz
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