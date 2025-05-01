What does a molecular equation show? A molecular equation shows intact compounds in their aqueous forms, not their dissociated ions.

What are the typical reactants in a molecular equation? The typical reactants are aqueous reactant 1 and aqueous reactant 2.

What is formed in a neutralization equation? A neutralization equation forms water and an ionic salt from an aqueous acid and base.

What is the main product in a gas evolution equation? At least one of the products is a gas in a gas evolution equation.

What is a precipitate in a precipitation equation? A precipitate is a solid ionic compound formed from aqueous reactants.

How are molecular equations categorized? They are categorized based on the nature of the products formed, such as neutralization, gas evolution, or precipitation.