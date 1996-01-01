Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Molecular Equations show reacting molecules involved in a chemical reaction.
Molecular Equations
In a typical molecular equation, two reactants dissociate and reorganize to form new products.
Molecular Equations Example 1
Molecular Equations Example 2
A reaction occurs only if solid, gas or liquid water is formed. If both products are aqueous, NO REACTION has occurred.
Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
Ag2SO4 (aq) + KCl (aq) →
Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.
MgBr2 (aq) + NaC2H3O2 (aq) →
Determine the balanced equation for the neutralization equation
Ca(OH)2 (aq) + HCN (aq) →