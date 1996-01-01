Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions

Molecular Equations

Molecular Equations show reacting molecules involved in a chemical reaction. 

Examining Molecular Equations

Molecular Equations

In a typical molecular equation, two reactants dissociate and reorganize to form new products

Content
Molecular Equations Example 1

Molecular Equations Example 2

A reaction occurs only if solid, gas or liquid water is formed. If both products are aqueous, NO REACTION has occurred.

Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.

Ag2SO4 (aq) + KCl (aq) →

Predict whether a chemical reaction occurs and write the balanced molecular equation.

MgBr2 (aq) +  NaC2H3O2 (aq) →

Determine the balanced equation for the neutralization equation

Ca(OH)2 (aq) + HCN (aq) →

