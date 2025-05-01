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Molecular Polarity Property resulting from uneven electron distribution across a molecule, leading to distinct positive and negative regions. Electronegativity Tendency of an atom to attract shared electrons in a chemical bond, influencing bond and molecular polarity. Nonpolar Molecule Species with even electron sharing, often due to identical surrounding atoms and absence of lone pairs on the central atom. Polar Molecule Species with uneven electron sharing, typically caused by lone pairs on the central atom or differing surrounding atoms. Hydrocarbon Compound composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, generally exhibiting nonpolarity. Perfect Shape Molecular geometry where the central atom has zero lone pairs and all surrounding atoms are identical. Central Element Atom in a molecule to which other atoms are bonded, determining molecular shape and polarity. Lone Pair Non-bonding valence electron pair on an atom, often causing molecular polarity when present on the central atom. Lewis Dot Structure Diagram showing valence electrons around atoms, used to predict molecular shape and polarity. Electron Group Region of electron density around a central atom, including bonds and lone pairs, influencing molecular geometry. Surrounding Element Atom bonded to the central atom, whose identity and arrangement affect molecular polarity.
Molecular Polarity (Simplified) definitions
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