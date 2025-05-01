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Molecular Polarity (Simplified) definitions

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  • Molecular Polarity
    Property resulting from uneven electron distribution across a molecule, leading to distinct positive and negative regions.
  • Electronegativity
    Tendency of an atom to attract shared electrons in a chemical bond, influencing bond and molecular polarity.
  • Nonpolar Molecule
    Species with even electron sharing, often due to identical surrounding atoms and absence of lone pairs on the central atom.
  • Polar Molecule
    Species with uneven electron sharing, typically caused by lone pairs on the central atom or differing surrounding atoms.
  • Hydrocarbon
    Compound composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, generally exhibiting nonpolarity.
  • Perfect Shape
    Molecular geometry where the central atom has zero lone pairs and all surrounding atoms are identical.
  • Central Element
    Atom in a molecule to which other atoms are bonded, determining molecular shape and polarity.
  • Lone Pair
    Non-bonding valence electron pair on an atom, often causing molecular polarity when present on the central atom.
  • Lewis Dot Structure
    Diagram showing valence electrons around atoms, used to predict molecular shape and polarity.
  • Electron Group
    Region of electron density around a central atom, including bonds and lone pairs, influencing molecular geometry.
  • Surrounding Element
    Atom bonded to the central atom, whose identity and arrangement affect molecular polarity.