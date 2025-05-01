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Molecular Polarity (Simplified) quiz

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  • What causes the polarity of chemical bonds?
    Polarity of chemical bonds is caused by the unequal sharing of electrons between atoms due to differences in electronegativity.
  • What is a nonpolar molecule?
    A nonpolar molecule is either a hydrocarbon or a non-hydrocarbon with a perfect shape, meaning the central atom has 0 lone pairs and all surrounding atoms are the same.
  • What defines a perfect shape in a molecule?
    A perfect shape occurs when the central element has 0 lone pairs and all surrounding elements are identical.
  • What happens if a molecule's central atom has lone pairs?
    If the central atom has one or more lone pairs, the molecule is classified as polar.
  • How does having different surrounding elements affect molecular polarity?
    If the surrounding elements are not all the same, the molecule is polar.
  • What is the relationship between Lewis dot structures and molecular polarity?
    Lewis dot structures with 0 lone pairs on the central atom and identical surrounding elements are nonpolar; otherwise, they are polar.
  • What types of compounds are always nonpolar?
    Hydrocarbons, which are compounds made only of carbon and hydrogen, are always nonpolar.
  • What is the effect of lone pairs on the central atom regarding molecular shape?
    Lone pairs on the central atom disrupt the perfect shape, making the molecule polar.
  • How many electron groups can a central atom have and still be nonpolar?
    A central atom can have 2 to 4 electron groups and still be nonpolar if it has 0 lone pairs and identical surrounding elements.
  • What is the key requirement for a molecule to be nonpolar besides having 0 lone pairs?
    All surrounding elements must be the same for the molecule to be nonpolar.
  • What is the effect of breaking the perfect shape rule?
    Breaking the perfect shape rule (having lone pairs or different surrounding elements) makes the molecule polar.
  • What is molecular polarity?
    Molecular polarity refers to the overall polarity of a covalent molecule, not just individual bonds.
  • What is the significance of electron group arrangement in determining polarity?
    The arrangement of electron groups affects whether the central atom has lone pairs, which influences polarity.
  • Can a molecule with 0 lone pairs on the central atom be polar?
    Yes, if the surrounding elements are not all the same, the molecule can still be polar.
  • What is the simplest way to classify a molecule as polar or nonpolar?
    Check if the central atom has 0 lone pairs and all surrounding elements are the same; if so, it's nonpolar, otherwise it's polar.