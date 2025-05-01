What causes the polarity of chemical bonds? Polarity of chemical bonds is caused by the unequal sharing of electrons between atoms due to differences in electronegativity.

What is a nonpolar molecule? A nonpolar molecule is either a hydrocarbon or a non-hydrocarbon with a perfect shape, meaning the central atom has 0 lone pairs and all surrounding atoms are the same.

What defines a perfect shape in a molecule? A perfect shape occurs when the central element has 0 lone pairs and all surrounding elements are identical.

What happens if a molecule's central atom has lone pairs? If the central atom has one or more lone pairs, the molecule is classified as polar.

How does having different surrounding elements affect molecular polarity? If the surrounding elements are not all the same, the molecule is polar.

What is the relationship between Lewis dot structures and molecular polarity? Lewis dot structures with 0 lone pairs on the central atom and identical surrounding elements are nonpolar; otherwise, they are polar.