Monosubstituted Benzene A benzene ring with only one group attached, named by stating the group followed by 'benzene' without specifying its position.

Disubstituted Benzene A benzene ring with two groups attached, named by indicating their positions numerically or with special prefixes.

Polysubstituted Benzene A benzene ring with more than two groups attached, requiring numbering to minimize position numbers and alphabetical listing.

Ortho A prefix indicating two groups are attached to adjacent carbons (positions 1 and 2) on a benzene ring.

Meta A prefix indicating two groups are attached to carbons separated by one carbon (positions 1 and 3) on a benzene ring.

Para A prefix indicating two groups are attached to opposite carbons (positions 1 and 4) on a benzene ring.