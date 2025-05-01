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Naming Benzene definitions

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  • Monosubstituted Benzene
    A benzene ring with only one group attached, named by stating the group followed by 'benzene' without specifying its position.
  • Disubstituted Benzene
    A benzene ring with two groups attached, named by indicating their positions numerically or with special prefixes.
  • Polysubstituted Benzene
    A benzene ring with more than two groups attached, requiring numbering to minimize position numbers and alphabetical listing.
  • Ortho
    A prefix indicating two groups are attached to adjacent carbons (positions 1 and 2) on a benzene ring.
  • Meta
    A prefix indicating two groups are attached to carbons separated by one carbon (positions 1 and 3) on a benzene ring.
  • Para
    A prefix indicating two groups are attached to opposite carbons (positions 1 and 4) on a benzene ring.
  • Phenol
    A benzene ring with a hydroxyl group attached, serving as a parent name in naming derivatives.
  • Aniline
    A benzene ring with an amino group attached, used as a parent name for related compounds.
  • Toluene
    A benzene ring with a methyl group attached, often used as a base name for further substitution.
  • Anisol
    A benzene ring with a methoxy group attached, serving as a parent structure in nomenclature.
  • Benzaldehyde
    A benzene ring with an aldehyde group attached, forming the basis for naming related compounds.
  • Benzoic Acid
    A benzene ring with a carboxylic acid group attached, used as a parent name in systematic naming.
  • Nitro Group
    A substituent consisting of NO2, commonly found on benzene rings and indicated in compound names.
  • Parent Name
    The main structure in a benzene derivative, often determined by the most characteristic substituent.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to the benzene ring, influencing the compound's name and numbering.