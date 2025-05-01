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Monosubstituted Benzene A benzene ring with only one group attached, named by stating the group followed by 'benzene' without specifying its position. Disubstituted Benzene A benzene ring with two groups attached, named by indicating their positions numerically or with special prefixes. Polysubstituted Benzene A benzene ring with more than two groups attached, requiring numbering to minimize position numbers and alphabetical listing. Ortho A prefix indicating two groups are attached to adjacent carbons (positions 1 and 2) on a benzene ring. Meta A prefix indicating two groups are attached to carbons separated by one carbon (positions 1 and 3) on a benzene ring. Para A prefix indicating two groups are attached to opposite carbons (positions 1 and 4) on a benzene ring. Phenol A benzene ring with a hydroxyl group attached, serving as a parent name in naming derivatives. Aniline A benzene ring with an amino group attached, used as a parent name for related compounds. Toluene A benzene ring with a methyl group attached, often used as a base name for further substitution. Anisol A benzene ring with a methoxy group attached, serving as a parent structure in nomenclature. Benzaldehyde A benzene ring with an aldehyde group attached, forming the basis for naming related compounds. Benzoic Acid A benzene ring with a carboxylic acid group attached, used as a parent name in systematic naming. Nitro Group A substituent consisting of NO2, commonly found on benzene rings and indicated in compound names. Parent Name The main structure in a benzene derivative, often determined by the most characteristic substituent. Substituent An atom or group attached to the benzene ring, influencing the compound's name and numbering.
Naming Benzene definitions
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Naming Benzene
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