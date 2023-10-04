13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Naming Benzene
Naming Benzene
concept
Monosubstituted Benzene Concept 1
2
example
Monosubstituted Benzene Example 1
3
concept
Disubstituted Benzene Concept 2
2m
4
example
Disubstituted Benzene Example 2
1m
5
ProblemProblem
Determine the systematic name of the molecule.
A
1-iodo-4-bromobenzene
B
1-bromo-4-iodobenzene
C
4-bromo-1-iodobenzene
D
4-iodo-1-bromobenzene
6
ProblemProblem
Determine the systematic name of the molecule.
A
ortho-fluoroisopropylbenzene
B
para-fluoroisopropylbenzene
C
meta-fluoroisopropylbenzene
D
1-fluoro-2-tert-butylbenzene
7
concept
Common Naming of Disubstituted Benzene Concept 3
1m
8
example
Common Naming of Disubstituted Benzene Example 3
1m
9
ProblemProblem
Write a common name for the following compound.
A
o-tertbutylbenzoic acid
B
p-isopropylbenzoic acid
C
5-tertbytylbenzoic acid
D
m-isopropylbenzoic acid
10
ProblemProblem
The common name for a disbstituted benzene with two methyl groups is xylene. Draw a structure for meta-xylene.
A
B
C
D
11
concept
Naming Polysubstituted Benzene Concept 4
2m
12
example
Naming Polysubstituted Benzene Example 4
2m
13
ProblemProblem
Write an IUPAC name for the following compound.
A
2-ethyl-6-isopropylphenol
B
2-isopropyl-6-ethylphenol
C
2-isopropyl-6-ethylanisole
D
2-ethyl-6-isopropylanisole
14
ProblemProblem
Draw a structure for 3-chloro-2-ethyl-6-nitrotoluene.
A
B
C
D
