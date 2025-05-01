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How do you name a monosubstituted benzene compound? You name the substituent followed by 'benzene'; the location is not specified because there is only one substituent. What is the naming convention for disubstituted benzenes? Disubstituted benzenes are named by indicating the positions of both substituents, either numerically or using ortho, meta, and para prefixes. What do the terms ortho, meta, and para represent in benzene nomenclature? Ortho (o-) means substituents at positions 1,2; meta (m-) at 1,3; and para (p-) at 1,4 on the benzene ring. What mnemonic helps remember the order of ortho, meta, and para? The mnemonic 'order more pizza' helps remember ortho (1,2), meta (1,3), and para (1,4) positions. How are substituents listed when naming disubstituted benzenes? Substituents are listed in alphabetical order when naming disubstituted benzenes. What is the common name for a benzene ring with an OH group? The common name is phenol. What is the common name for a benzene ring with a CH3 group? The common name is toluene. How is a benzene ring with an NH2 group named? It is called aniline. What is the common name for a benzene ring with a carboxylic acid group? It is called benzoic acid. When naming a disubstituted benzene with a common substituent, which name becomes the parent? The common name of the substituent becomes the parent name. How are positions of substituents indicated in polysubstituted benzenes? Positions are indicated by numbering the ring so that the substituent giving the common name is at carbon 1, and other substituents are numbered to give the lowest possible numbers. How are multiple substituents listed in the name of a polysubstituted benzene? They are listed alphabetically in the name. What is the full name for TNT based on its structure? The full name is 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene. How do you determine the numbering direction for substituents in polysubstituted benzenes? Number the ring to reach the other substituents as quickly as possible after assigning carbon 1 to the group giving the common name. What does the prefix 'tri-' indicate in the name 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene? 'Tri-' indicates that there are three nitro (NO2) groups attached to the benzene ring.
Naming Benzene quiz
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