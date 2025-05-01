How do you name a monosubstituted benzene compound? You name the substituent followed by 'benzene'; the location is not specified because there is only one substituent.

What is the naming convention for disubstituted benzenes? Disubstituted benzenes are named by indicating the positions of both substituents, either numerically or using ortho, meta, and para prefixes.

What do the terms ortho, meta, and para represent in benzene nomenclature? Ortho (o-) means substituents at positions 1,2; meta (m-) at 1,3; and para (p-) at 1,4 on the benzene ring.

What mnemonic helps remember the order of ortho, meta, and para? The mnemonic 'order more pizza' helps remember ortho (1,2), meta (1,3), and para (1,4) positions.

How are substituents listed when naming disubstituted benzenes? Substituents are listed in alphabetical order when naming disubstituted benzenes.

What is the common name for a benzene ring with an OH group? The common name is phenol.