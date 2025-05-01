Cycloalkane A saturated hydrocarbon with carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure, forming a closed loop.

Cyclic Alkane A molecule featuring only single bonds and a ring of carbon atoms, lacking any branches or double bonds.

Naming Convention A systematic set of rules used to assign standardized names to chemical compounds.

Substituent An atom or group of atoms attached to the main ring or chain, altering the base structure.

Parent Chain The longest continuous ring or chain of carbon atoms serving as the main framework for naming.

Cyclo Parent Chain The principal ring structure in a cyclic alkane, used as the reference for naming and numbering.