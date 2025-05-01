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Naming Cyclic Alkanes definitions

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  • Cycloalkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon with carbon atoms arranged in a ring structure, forming a closed loop.
  • Cyclic Alkane
    A molecule featuring only single bonds and a ring of carbon atoms, lacking any branches or double bonds.
  • Naming Convention
    A systematic set of rules used to assign standardized names to chemical compounds.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms attached to the main ring or chain, altering the base structure.
  • Parent Chain
    The longest continuous ring or chain of carbon atoms serving as the main framework for naming.
  • Cyclo Parent Chain
    The principal ring structure in a cyclic alkane, used as the reference for naming and numbering.
  • Location
    The specific position on the ring where a substituent is attached, crucial for correct naming.
  • Structure
    The arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including the connectivity and shape of the ring.
  • Compound
    A substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded, such as a cycloalkane.
  • Ring
    A closed loop of atoms, typically carbon, forming the backbone of a cyclic molecule.
  • Alkane
    A hydrocarbon containing only single bonds between carbon atoms, forming the basis for cycloalkanes.
  • Numbering
    The process of assigning numbers to atoms in a ring to indicate substituent positions.