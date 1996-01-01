12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Naming Cyclic Alkanes
Rules for Naming Cyclic Alkanes Concept 1
Naming Cyclic Alkanes Example 1
Give a systematic name for the below compound.
A
1-sec-butyl-3-methylcyclopentane
B
1-methyl-3-sec-butylcyclopentane
C
1-butyl-3-methylcyclopentane
D
1-methyl-3-butylpentane
