What is the main similarity between naming cycloalkanes and naming alkanes with substituents? Both use similar rules, focusing on the location of each substituent on the main chain.

What is the parent chain called when naming cycloalkanes? It is referred to as a 'cyclo' parent chain.

What does the prefix 'cyclo-' indicate in the name of a compound? It indicates that the compound has a cyclic (ring-shaped) structure.

When naming cycloalkanes, what must you consider about substituents? You must consider the location of each substituent on the ring.

How does the naming of cycloalkanes differ from straight-chain alkanes? Cycloalkanes use the 'cyclo' prefix and focus on substituent positions around a ring, not a straight chain.

What is the first step in naming a cycloalkane? Identify the cycloalkane ring as the parent chain.