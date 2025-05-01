Osmosis Net movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from lower to higher solute concentration, continuing until equilibrium is reached.

Semipermeable Membrane Barrier that allows only certain small molecules, like water, to pass while blocking larger molecules and ions.

Solvent Substance, typically water, that moves through a membrane to balance solute concentrations on both sides.

Solute Dissolved particle, such as ions or large molecules, that cannot freely cross a semipermeable membrane.

Equilibrium State where concentrations on both sides of a membrane are equal, resulting in no net movement of water.

Osmotic Pressure Force exerted by water on a membrane, balancing solvent flow when concentrations are equal on both sides.