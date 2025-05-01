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Osmosis definitions

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  • Osmosis
    Net movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from lower to higher solute concentration, continuing until equilibrium is reached.
  • Semipermeable Membrane
    Barrier that allows only certain small molecules, like water, to pass while blocking larger molecules and ions.
  • Solvent
    Substance, typically water, that moves through a membrane to balance solute concentrations on both sides.
  • Solute
    Dissolved particle, such as ions or large molecules, that cannot freely cross a semipermeable membrane.
  • Equilibrium
    State where concentrations on both sides of a membrane are equal, resulting in no net movement of water.
  • Osmotic Pressure
    Force exerted by water on a membrane, balancing solvent flow when concentrations are equal on both sides.
  • Tonicity
    Relative measure of solute concentration in one solution compared to another, influencing water movement.
  • Hypotonic Solution
    Solution with lower solute concentration and osmotic pressure than the cell, causing water to enter the cell.
  • Isotonic Solution
    Solution with equal solute concentration and osmotic pressure as the cell, resulting in no net water movement.
  • Hypertonic Solution
    Solution with higher solute concentration and osmotic pressure than the cell, causing water to exit the cell.
  • Hemolysis
    Process where a cell swells and may burst due to excessive water intake in a hypotonic environment.
  • Crenation
    Shriveling and dehydration of a cell caused by water loss in a hypertonic environment.
  • Red Blood Cell
    Cell type often used to illustrate effects of tonicity, swelling in hypotonic and shrinking in hypertonic solutions.
  • Intravenous Solution
    Fluid administered into the bloodstream, which must be isotonic to prevent cell damage.