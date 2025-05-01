Back
Osmosis Net movement of water across a semipermeable membrane from lower to higher solute concentration, continuing until equilibrium is reached. Semipermeable Membrane Barrier that allows only certain small molecules, like water, to pass while blocking larger molecules and ions. Solvent Substance, typically water, that moves through a membrane to balance solute concentrations on both sides. Solute Dissolved particle, such as ions or large molecules, that cannot freely cross a semipermeable membrane. Equilibrium State where concentrations on both sides of a membrane are equal, resulting in no net movement of water. Osmotic Pressure Force exerted by water on a membrane, balancing solvent flow when concentrations are equal on both sides. Tonicity Relative measure of solute concentration in one solution compared to another, influencing water movement. Hypotonic Solution Solution with lower solute concentration and osmotic pressure than the cell, causing water to enter the cell. Isotonic Solution Solution with equal solute concentration and osmotic pressure as the cell, resulting in no net water movement. Hypertonic Solution Solution with higher solute concentration and osmotic pressure than the cell, causing water to exit the cell. Hemolysis Process where a cell swells and may burst due to excessive water intake in a hypotonic environment. Crenation Shriveling and dehydration of a cell caused by water loss in a hypertonic environment. Red Blood Cell Cell type often used to illustrate effects of tonicity, swelling in hypotonic and shrinking in hypertonic solutions. Intravenous Solution Fluid administered into the bloodstream, which must be isotonic to prevent cell damage.
Osmosis definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14