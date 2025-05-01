What is osmosis? Osmosis is the net movement of a solvent, usually water, across a semipermeable membrane from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration.

What type of membrane is involved in osmosis? A semipermeable membrane, which allows only certain small molecules like water to pass while blocking larger molecules and ions, is involved in osmosis.

In osmosis, in which direction does water move relative to solute concentration? Water moves from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration.

What happens when equilibrium is reached during osmosis? When equilibrium is reached, the concentrations on both sides of the membrane are equal and the net flow of solvent stops.

What is osmotic pressure? Osmotic pressure is the force exerted by the solvent on the semipermeable membrane, which stops further net movement of the solvent once equilibrium is reached.

How does a semipermeable membrane function in osmosis? A semipermeable membrane allows small molecules like water to pass through but blocks larger molecules and ions.