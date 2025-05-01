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What is osmosis? Osmosis is the net movement of a solvent, usually water, across a semipermeable membrane from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration. What type of membrane is involved in osmosis? A semipermeable membrane, which allows only certain small molecules like water to pass while blocking larger molecules and ions, is involved in osmosis. In osmosis, in which direction does water move relative to solute concentration? Water moves from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration. What happens when equilibrium is reached during osmosis? When equilibrium is reached, the concentrations on both sides of the membrane are equal and the net flow of solvent stops. What is osmotic pressure? Osmotic pressure is the force exerted by the solvent on the semipermeable membrane, which stops further net movement of the solvent once equilibrium is reached. How does a semipermeable membrane function in osmosis? A semipermeable membrane allows small molecules like water to pass through but blocks larger molecules and ions. What is tonicity? Tonicity describes the relative concentration of solutes in a solution compared to another solution and affects the direction of solvent flow in osmosis. What is a hypotonic solution? A hypotonic solution has a lower solute concentration and lower osmotic pressure compared to the inside of a cell. What happens to a red blood cell in a hypotonic solution? Water enters the cell, causing it to swell and potentially burst in a process called hemolysis. What is an isotonic solution? An isotonic solution has equal solute concentration and osmotic pressure compared to the inside of a cell, resulting in no net movement of water. What happens to a red blood cell in an isotonic solution? The cell remains stable because water enters and exits at equal rates, so there is no net change in cell volume. What is a hypertonic solution? A hypertonic solution has a higher solute concentration and higher osmotic pressure compared to the inside of a cell. What happens to a red blood cell in a hypertonic solution? Water exits the cell, causing it to dehydrate and shrink in a process called crenation. What memory aid can help you remember the effect of a hypotonic environment? A hypotonic environment can be remembered by thinking of a 'hippo' swelling with water, just like a cell swells in a hypotonic solution. Why must intravenous solutions be isotonic to bodily fluids? Intravenous solutions must be isotonic to prevent cells from swelling or shrinking, maintaining cell stability and proper function.
Osmosis quiz
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