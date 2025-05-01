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Percent Yield definitions

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  • Stoichiometry
    A calculation method predicting the maximum possible product from a given amount of starting material using balanced equations.
  • Percent Yield
    A measure of reaction efficiency, calculated by comparing the actual product obtained to the maximum predicted amount, expressed as a percentage.
  • Actual Yield
    The pure amount of product collected from an experiment, always less than the calculated maximum due to unavoidable losses.
  • Theoretical Yield
    The maximum possible amount of product predicted by stoichiometric calculations, assuming perfect conditions and no losses.
  • Efficiency
    A reflection of how closely the experimental results match the calculated maximum, often indicated by percent yield.
  • Formula Sheet
    A reference resource often lacking the percent yield equation, making memorization of key formulas essential.
  • Units
    The measurement standards, such as grams or moles, that must match in both actual and theoretical yields for accurate calculations.
  • Chemical Reaction
    A process where substances interact to form new products, never achieving complete conversion in practical settings.
  • Product
    The substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, whose amount is central to yield calculations.
  • External Factors
    Uncontrollable influences like spills or losses that prevent achieving the maximum possible product in experiments.
  • Excellent Yield
    A category for percent yield values of 90% or higher, indicating highly successful experimental results.
  • Very Good Yield
    A classification for percent yield values of 80% or higher, reflecting strong but not perfect reaction efficiency.
  • Good Yield
    A label for percent yield values of 70% or higher, showing moderate success in product formation.
  • Poor Yield
    A designation for percent yield values below 40%, indicating significant inefficiencies or losses in the reaction.