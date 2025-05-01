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Stoichiometry A calculation method predicting the maximum possible product from a given amount of starting material using balanced equations. Percent Yield A measure of reaction efficiency, calculated by comparing the actual product obtained to the maximum predicted amount, expressed as a percentage. Actual Yield The pure amount of product collected from an experiment, always less than the calculated maximum due to unavoidable losses. Theoretical Yield The maximum possible amount of product predicted by stoichiometric calculations, assuming perfect conditions and no losses. Efficiency A reflection of how closely the experimental results match the calculated maximum, often indicated by percent yield. Formula Sheet A reference resource often lacking the percent yield equation, making memorization of key formulas essential. Units The measurement standards, such as grams or moles, that must match in both actual and theoretical yields for accurate calculations. Chemical Reaction A process where substances interact to form new products, never achieving complete conversion in practical settings. Product The substance formed as a result of a chemical reaction, whose amount is central to yield calculations. External Factors Uncontrollable influences like spills or losses that prevent achieving the maximum possible product in experiments. Excellent Yield A category for percent yield values of 90% or higher, indicating highly successful experimental results. Very Good Yield A classification for percent yield values of 80% or higher, reflecting strong but not perfect reaction efficiency. Good Yield A label for percent yield values of 70% or higher, showing moderate success in product formation. Poor Yield A designation for percent yield values below 40%, indicating significant inefficiencies or losses in the reaction.
Percent Yield definitions
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