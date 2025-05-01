Stoichiometry A calculation method predicting the maximum possible product from a given amount of starting material using balanced equations.

Percent Yield A measure of reaction efficiency, calculated by comparing the actual product obtained to the maximum predicted amount, expressed as a percentage.

Actual Yield The pure amount of product collected from an experiment, always less than the calculated maximum due to unavoidable losses.

Theoretical Yield The maximum possible amount of product predicted by stoichiometric calculations, assuming perfect conditions and no losses.

Efficiency A reflection of how closely the experimental results match the calculated maximum, often indicated by percent yield.

Formula Sheet A reference resource often lacking the percent yield equation, making memorization of key formulas essential.