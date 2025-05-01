Back
Primary Structure Sequence of nucleotides in a nucleic acid chain, connected by phosphodiester bonds, determining genetic information. Nucleotide Building block of nucleic acids, consisting of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. Phosphodiester Bond Covalent linkage joining the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another, forming the backbone. Phosphate Group Molecular component of nucleotides, responsible for connecting sugars and marking the 5' end of nucleic acids. Pentose Sugar Five-carbon ring structure in nucleotides, serving as the attachment point for both phosphate and nitrogenous base. Nitrogenous Base Variable molecular group attached to the sugar in nucleotides, providing the sequence diversity in nucleic acids. Backbone Repeating sequence of phosphate and sugar units in nucleic acids, providing structural support for the chain. Directionality Orientation of a nucleic acid strand, defined by the sequence being read from the 5' end to the 3' end. 5' End Terminus of a nucleic acid strand characterized by a free phosphate group, marking the starting point for reading. 3' End Terminus of a nucleic acid strand characterized by a free hydroxyl group, marking the endpoint for reading. Sequence Order of nitrogenous bases along a nucleic acid chain, determining the genetic code and potential protein products. Hydroxyl Group Functional group (-OH) present at the 3' end of a nucleic acid, distinguishing it from the 5' end.
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
5 problems
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
Base Pairing
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
7 problems
Topic
Laura
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
KeyshawnDavis
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Nicole