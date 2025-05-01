Primary Structure Sequence of nucleotides in a nucleic acid chain, connected by phosphodiester bonds, determining genetic information.

Nucleotide Building block of nucleic acids, consisting of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

Phosphodiester Bond Covalent linkage joining the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another, forming the backbone.

Phosphate Group Molecular component of nucleotides, responsible for connecting sugars and marking the 5' end of nucleic acids.

Pentose Sugar Five-carbon ring structure in nucleotides, serving as the attachment point for both phosphate and nitrogenous base.

Nitrogenous Base Variable molecular group attached to the sugar in nucleotides, providing the sequence diversity in nucleic acids.