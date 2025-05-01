What is the primary structure of a nucleic acid? It is the sequence of nucleotides connected by phosphodiester bonds.

What three components make up a nucleotide? A phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

What type of bond connects two nucleotides in a nucleic acid? A phosphodiester bond connects two nucleotides.

What forms the backbone of a nucleic acid? The repeating phosphate-sugar sequence forms the nucleic acid backbone.

Where are nitrogenous bases attached in the nucleic acid structure? They are attached to the pentose sugar in each nucleotide.

How is directionality in nucleic acids defined? It is defined by reading the sequence from the 5' end to the 3' end.