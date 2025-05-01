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What is the primary structure of a nucleic acid? It is the sequence of nucleotides connected by phosphodiester bonds. What three components make up a nucleotide? A phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. What type of bond connects two nucleotides in a nucleic acid? A phosphodiester bond connects two nucleotides. What forms the backbone of a nucleic acid? The repeating phosphate-sugar sequence forms the nucleic acid backbone. Where are nitrogenous bases attached in the nucleic acid structure? They are attached to the pentose sugar in each nucleotide. How is directionality in nucleic acids defined? It is defined by reading the sequence from the 5' end to the 3' end. What marks the 5' end of a nucleic acid strand? A free phosphate group marks the 5' end. What marks the 3' end of a nucleic acid strand? A free hydroxyl (OH) group marks the 3' end. What is the significance of the sequence of nitrogenous bases in nucleic acids? The sequence determines the primary structure and can lead to different proteins being synthesized. What is a helpful memory tool for remembering the 5' end of a nucleic acid? Phosphate sounds like 'f', which stands for 5, so phosphate equals 5' end. What happens when more nucleotides are added to a nucleic acid chain? The chain elongates, forming a longer primary structure with more phosphodiester bonds. Can the nitrogenous bases in a nucleic acid chain be the same or different? They can be the same or different, leading to variation in primary structure. What connects the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another? A phosphodiester bond connects the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another. Why is the order of nitrogenous bases important in nucleic acids? Because it determines the genetic information and the type of protein that can be produced. How do you read the sequence of a nucleic acid chain? You read it from the 5' end (phosphate) to the 3' end (hydroxyl group).
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids quiz
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