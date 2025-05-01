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Exon Portion of genetic material that codes for proteins and remains in the final mature mRNA after processing. Intron Non-coding segment of genetic material removed from pre-mRNA during processing, absent in mature mRNA. Pre-mRNA Initial RNA transcript containing both coding and non-coding regions, produced directly from DNA transcription. hnRNA Another term for the unprocessed RNA transcript that includes both exons and introns in eukaryotes. Spliceosome Molecular complex responsible for removing non-coding regions and joining coding regions during RNA processing. Mature mRNA Processed RNA molecule containing only coding regions, ready for export to the cytoplasm for protein synthesis. Transcription Cellular process that creates an RNA copy from a DNA template, including both coding and non-coding sequences. Protein Synthesis Cellular process where ribosomes use mature mRNA as a template to assemble amino acids into proteins. Nucleus Cellular compartment where DNA is housed and initial RNA transcripts are produced and processed. Ribosome Cytoplasmic structure that reads mature mRNA sequences to assemble proteins during translation. Cytoplasm Cellular region outside the nucleus where mature mRNA is translated into proteins by ribosomes. Gene Segment of DNA containing both coding and non-coding regions, serving as a template for RNA synthesis. Coding Region Sequence within genetic material that provides instructions for protein assembly, retained in mature mRNA. Non-coding Region Sequence within genetic material that does not code for proteins and is removed during RNA processing. Processing Series of modifications to pre-mRNA, including removal of non-coding segments and joining of coding segments.
Processing of pre-mRNA definitions
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Processing of pre-mRNA
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