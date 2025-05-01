Exon Portion of genetic material that codes for proteins and remains in the final mature mRNA after processing.

Intron Non-coding segment of genetic material removed from pre-mRNA during processing, absent in mature mRNA.

Pre-mRNA Initial RNA transcript containing both coding and non-coding regions, produced directly from DNA transcription.

hnRNA Another term for the unprocessed RNA transcript that includes both exons and introns in eukaryotes.

Spliceosome Molecular complex responsible for removing non-coding regions and joining coding regions during RNA processing.

Mature mRNA Processed RNA molecule containing only coding regions, ready for export to the cytoplasm for protein synthesis.