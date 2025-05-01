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Processing of pre-mRNA definitions

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  • Exon
    Portion of genetic material that codes for proteins and remains in the final mature mRNA after processing.
  • Intron
    Non-coding segment of genetic material removed from pre-mRNA during processing, absent in mature mRNA.
  • Pre-mRNA
    Initial RNA transcript containing both coding and non-coding regions, produced directly from DNA transcription.
  • hnRNA
    Another term for the unprocessed RNA transcript that includes both exons and introns in eukaryotes.
  • Spliceosome
    Molecular complex responsible for removing non-coding regions and joining coding regions during RNA processing.
  • Mature mRNA
    Processed RNA molecule containing only coding regions, ready for export to the cytoplasm for protein synthesis.
  • Transcription
    Cellular process that creates an RNA copy from a DNA template, including both coding and non-coding sequences.
  • Protein Synthesis
    Cellular process where ribosomes use mature mRNA as a template to assemble amino acids into proteins.
  • Nucleus
    Cellular compartment where DNA is housed and initial RNA transcripts are produced and processed.
  • Ribosome
    Cytoplasmic structure that reads mature mRNA sequences to assemble proteins during translation.
  • Cytoplasm
    Cellular region outside the nucleus where mature mRNA is translated into proteins by ribosomes.
  • Gene
    Segment of DNA containing both coding and non-coding regions, serving as a template for RNA synthesis.
  • Coding Region
    Sequence within genetic material that provides instructions for protein assembly, retained in mature mRNA.
  • Non-coding Region
    Sequence within genetic material that does not code for proteins and is removed during RNA processing.
  • Processing
    Series of modifications to pre-mRNA, including removal of non-coding segments and joining of coding segments.