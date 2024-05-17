26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
Processing of pre-mRNA
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
The underlined sections of the pre-mRNA below are introns. Write the sequence for mature mRNA.
5’ GCC CGA UUU AUC AGG GAC CCA 3’
A
5’ GCC UUU AUC AGG 3’
B
5’ GCC UUU GAC CCA 3’
C
5’ GCC CGA AUC AGG 3’
D
5’ GCC CGA UUU CCA 3’
