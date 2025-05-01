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What are exons in eukaryotic DNA? Exons are the portions of DNA that code for proteins. What are introns in eukaryotic DNA? Introns are the portions of DNA that do not code for proteins. What does transcription produce in eukaryotes? Transcription produces pre mRNA (hnRNA) that includes both exons and introns. What is another name for pre mRNA? Pre mRNA is also called hnRNA. What is the main function of spliceosomes? Spliceosomes remove introns and splice exons together during pre mRNA processing. What happens to introns during pre mRNA processing? Introns are cut out and removed from the pre mRNA. What happens to exons during pre mRNA processing? Exons are spliced together to form mature mRNA. What is the memory tool for exons? Exons are expressed in the final mature mRNA. What is the final product after pre mRNA processing? The final product is mature mRNA containing only exons. Where does mature mRNA go after processing? Mature mRNA exits the nucleus and moves to ribosomes in the cytoplasm. Why is processing of pre mRNA important? Processing ensures only exons remain, which are necessary for proper protein synthesis. What does the initial pre mRNA contain? The initial pre mRNA contains both exons and introns copied from DNA. What is the role of mature mRNA in the cell? Mature mRNA is used for protein synthesis at the ribosomes. What is the relationship between exons and protein synthesis? Exons are the coding regions that are expressed in proteins. What happens to the connections between exons and introns during processing? The connections are cut, introns are removed, and exons are joined together.
Processing of pre-mRNA quiz
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Processing of pre-mRNA
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