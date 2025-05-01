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Processing of pre-mRNA quiz

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  • What are exons in eukaryotic DNA?
    Exons are the portions of DNA that code for proteins.
  • What are introns in eukaryotic DNA?
    Introns are the portions of DNA that do not code for proteins.
  • What does transcription produce in eukaryotes?
    Transcription produces pre mRNA (hnRNA) that includes both exons and introns.
  • What is another name for pre mRNA?
    Pre mRNA is also called hnRNA.
  • What is the main function of spliceosomes?
    Spliceosomes remove introns and splice exons together during pre mRNA processing.
  • What happens to introns during pre mRNA processing?
    Introns are cut out and removed from the pre mRNA.
  • What happens to exons during pre mRNA processing?
    Exons are spliced together to form mature mRNA.
  • What is the memory tool for exons?
    Exons are expressed in the final mature mRNA.
  • What is the final product after pre mRNA processing?
    The final product is mature mRNA containing only exons.
  • Where does mature mRNA go after processing?
    Mature mRNA exits the nucleus and moves to ribosomes in the cytoplasm.
  • Why is processing of pre mRNA important?
    Processing ensures only exons remain, which are necessary for proper protein synthesis.
  • What does the initial pre mRNA contain?
    The initial pre mRNA contains both exons and introns copied from DNA.
  • What is the role of mature mRNA in the cell?
    Mature mRNA is used for protein synthesis at the ribosomes.
  • What is the relationship between exons and protein synthesis?
    Exons are the coding regions that are expressed in proteins.
  • What happens to the connections between exons and introns during processing?
    The connections are cut, introns are removed, and exons are joined together.