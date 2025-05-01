What are exons in eukaryotic DNA? Exons are the portions of DNA that code for proteins.

What are introns in eukaryotic DNA? Introns are the portions of DNA that do not code for proteins.

What does transcription produce in eukaryotes? Transcription produces pre mRNA (hnRNA) that includes both exons and introns.

What is another name for pre mRNA? Pre mRNA is also called hnRNA.

What is the main function of spliceosomes? Spliceosomes remove introns and splice exons together during pre mRNA processing.

What happens to introns during pre mRNA processing? Introns are cut out and removed from the pre mRNA.